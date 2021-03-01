Lista completa de los Ganadores de los Globos de Oro

El Hotel Beverly Hilton de Los Ángeles ha acogido la gala de los Globos de Oro 2021. Considerados como la antesala de los Oscars, estos galardones premian lo mejor del cine y televisión según la Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood.
A continuación, el listado de ganadores en letra negrita:
CINE
-
Mejor película (drama):
- The Father
- Mank
- Nomadland
- Promising young Woman
- Trial of the Chicago 7
-
Mejor película (comedia o musical):
- Borat 2
- Hamilton
- Music
- Palm Springs
- The Prom
-
Mejor director:
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
- David Fincher, Mank
- Regina King, One Night in Miami
- Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
-
Mejor actriz protagonista (drama):
- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Andra Day, United States vs Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a woman
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
-
Mejor actor protagonista (drama):
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
-
Mejor actriz protagonista (comedia o musical):
- Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Kate Hudson, Music
- Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
- Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot
- Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
-
Mejor actor protagonista (comedia o musical):
- Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat 2
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
- Dev Patel, La increíble historia de David Copperfield
- Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
- James Corden, The Prom
-
Mejor actriz de reparto:
- Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman, The Father
- Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
- Amanda Seyfried, Mank
- Helena Zengel, News of the world
-
Mejor actor de reparto:
- Sacha Baron Cohen, Trial of the Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Jared Leto, The little things
- Bill Murray, On the rocks
- Leslie Odom Jr., One night in Miami
-
Mejor guion:
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
- Jack Fincher, Mank
- Aaron Sorkin, The trial of the Chicago 7
- Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller, The Father
- Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
-
Mejor película de animación:
- Croods: the new age
- Onward
- Over the moon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
-
Mejor película de lengua extranjera:
- Another Round, Dinamarca
- La llorona, Francia/Guatemala
- The life ahead, Italia
- Minari, Estados Unidos
- Two of Us, Estados Unidos/Francia
-
Mejor banda sonora original:
- Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky
- Ludwig Göransson, Tenet
- James Newton Howard, News of the World
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Mank
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, Soul
-
Mejor canción original:
- 'Fight for You' de 'Judas and the Black Messiah'
- 'Hear my Voice' de 'El juicio de los 7 de Chicago'
- 'Io Si (Seen)' de 'The Life Ahead'
- 'Tigress & Tweed' de 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday'
- 'Speak Now' de 'Una noche en Miami...'
TELEVISIÓN
-
Mejor serie de televisión (drama):
- The Crown
- Lovecraft country
- The Mandalorian
- Ozark
-
Mejor serie de comedia o musical:
- Schitts Creek
- Emily in Paris
- The Flight Attendant
- The Great
- Ted Lasso
-
Mejor miniserie o película para televisión:
- Normal People
- Gambito de dama
- Small Axe
- The Undoing
- Unorthodox
-
Mejor actriz de serie dramática:
- Emma Corrin por 'The Crown'
- Olivia Colman por 'The Crown'
- Jodie Comer por 'Killing Eve'
- Laura Linney por 'Ozark'
- Sarah Paulson por 'Ratched'
-
Mejor actor de serie dramática:
- Jason Bateman por 'Ozark'
- Josh O’Connor por 'The Crown'
- Bob Odenkirk por 'Better Call Saul'
- Matthew Rhys por 'Perry Mason'
- Al Pacino por 'Hunters'
-
Mejor actriz de televisión (musical o comedia):
- Lily Collins por 'Emily in Paris'
- Kaley Cuoco por 'The Flight Attendant'
- Elle Fanning por 'The Great'
- Jane Levy por 'La extraordinaria playlist de Zoey'
- Catherine O’Hara por 'Schitt's Creek'
-
Mejor actor de televisión (musical o comedia):
- Don Cheadle por 'Black Monday'
- Nicholas Hoult por 'The Great'
- Eugene Levy por 'Schitt's Creek'
- Jason Sudeikis por 'Ted Lasso'
- Ramy Youssef por 'Ramy'
-
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión:
- Cate Blanchett por 'Mrs. America'
- Daisy Edgar-Jones por 'Normal People'
- Shira Haas por 'Unorthodox'
- Nicole Kidman por 'The Undoing'
- Anya Taylor-Joy por 'Gambito de dama'
-
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión:
- Bryan Cranson por 'Your Honor'
- Jeff Daniels por 'The Comedy Rule'
- Hugh Grant por 'The Undoing'
- Ethan Hawke por 'El pajaro carpintero'
- Mark Ruffalo por 'I Know This Much is True'
-
Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión: :
- Gillian Anderson por 'The Crown'
- Helena Bonham Carter por 'The Crown'
- Julia Garner por 'Ozark'
- Annie Murphy por 'Schitt's Creek'
- Cynthia Nixon por 'Ratched'
-
Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión:
- John Boyega por 'Small Axe'
- Brendan Gleeson por 'The Comedy Rule'
- Daniel Levy por 'Schitt's Creek'
- Jim Parsons por 'Hollywood'
- Donald Sutherland por 'The Undoing'