| 06/01/2020
Renee Zellweger, Globo de Oro a la mejor actriz. / Reuters

Los ganadores de la 77ª edición de los Globos de Oro, que se celebró esta madrugada en Los Ángeles (EEUU), han sido los siguientes:

CINE


  • Mejor película (drama):


    - El irlandés
    - 1917
    - Joker
    - Historia de un matrimonio
    - Los dos papas

  • Mejor película (comedia o musical):


    - Yo soy Dolemite
    - Jojo Rabbit
    - Puñales por la espalda
    - Érase una vez en...Hollywood
    - Rocketman

  • Mejor director:


    - Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)
    - Sam Mendes (1917)
    - Todd Phillips (Joker)
    - Martin Scorsese (El irlandés)
    - Quentin Tarantino (Érase una vez en Hollywood)

  • Mejor actriz protagonista (drama):


    - Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
    - Scarlett Johansson (Historia de un matrimonio)
    - Saoirse Ronan (Mujercitas)
    - Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
    - Renée Zellweger (Judy)

  • Mejor actor protagonista (drama):


    - Christian Bale (Le Mans 66)
    - Antonio Banderas (Dolor y gloria)
    - Adam driver (Historia de un matrimonio)
    - Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
    - Jonathan Pryce (Los dos papas)

  • Mejor actriz protagonista (comedia o musical):


    - Ana de Armas (Puñales por la espalda)
    - Awkwafina (The farewell)
    - Cate Blanchett (where'd you go, Bernadette)
    - Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart)
    - Emma Thompson (Late night)

  • Mejor actor protagonista (comedia o musical):


    - Daniel Craig (Puñales por las espalda)
    - Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo rabbit)
    - Leonardo DiCaprio (Érase una vez en Hollywood)
    - Taron Egerton (Rocketman)
    - Eddie Murphy (Mi nombre es Dolemite)

  • Mejor actriz de reparto:


    - Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
    - Annette Bening (The Report)
    - Laura Dern (Historia de un matrimonio)
    - Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)
    - Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

  • Mejor actor de reparto:


    -Tom Hanks (A beautiful day in the neighborhood)
    - Anthony Hopkins (Los dos papas)
    - Al Pacino (El irlandés)
    - Joe Pesci (El irlandés)
    - Brad Pitt (Érase una vez en Hollywood)

  • Mejor guion:


    - Noah Baumbach (Historia de un matrimonio)
    - Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won (Parasite)
    - Anthony McCarten (Los dos papas)
    - Quentin Tarantino (Érase una vez en Hollywood)
    - Steven Zaillian (El irlandés)

  • Mejor película de animación:


    - Frozen 2
    - Cómo entrenar a tu dragón: El mundo oculto
    - El Rey León
    - Missing Link
    - Toy Story 4

  • Mejor película de lengua extranjera:


    - Dolor y gloria (España)
    - The Farewell (EEUU)
    - Los Miserables (Francia)
    - Parasite (Corea del Sur)
    - Retrato de una mujer en llamas (Francia)

  • Mejor banda sonora original:


    - Mujercitas
    - Joker
    - Historia de un matrimonio
    - 1917
    - Huérfanos de Brooklyn

  • Mejor canción original:


    - Beautiful Ghost (Cats)
    - I'm Gonna Love Me Again (Rocketman)
    - Into the unknown (Frozen 2)
    - Spirit (El Rey León)
    - Stand Up (Harriet)

TELEVISIÓN


  • Mejor serie de televisión (drama):


    - Big Little Lies
    - The Crown
    - Killing Eve
    - The Morning Show
    - Succession

  • Mejor serie de comedia o musical:


    - Barry
    - Fleabag
    - El método Kominsky
    - La maravillosa Sra. Maisel
    - The Politician

  • Mejor miniserie o película para televisión:


    - Chernobyl
    - Catch 22
    - Fosse/Verdon
    - The Loudest Voice
    - Unbelievable

  • Mejor actriz de serie dramática:


    - Jennifer Aniston (The morning show)
    - Olivia Colman (The crown)
    - Jodie Comer (Killing eve)
    - Nicole Kidman (Big little lies)
    - Reese Witherspoon (The morning show)

  • Mejor actor de serie dramática:


    - Brian Cox (Succession)
    - Kit Harington (Juego de Tronos)
    - Rami Malek (Mr. Robot)
    - Tobias Menzies (The Crown)
    - Billy Porter (Pose)

  • Mejor actriz de televisión (musical o comedia):


    - Christina Applegate (Dead to me)
    - Rachel Brosnahan (The marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
    - Kirsten Dunst (On becoming a god in Central Florida)
    - Natasha Lyonne (Russian doll)
    - Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

  • Mejor actor de televisión (musical o comedia):


    - Michael Douglas (El método Kominsky)
    - Bill Hader (Barry)
    - Ben Platt (The politician)
    - Paul Rudd (Living with yourself)
    - Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

  • Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión:


    - Patricia Arquette (The act)
    - Helena Bonham Carter (The crown)
    - Toni Collette (Unbelievable)
    - Meryl streep (Big little lies)
    - Emily Watson (Chernobyl)

  • Mejor actor de reparto en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión:


    - Alan Arkin (El método Kominsky)
    - Kieran Culkin (Succession)
    - Andrew Scott (Fleabag)
    - Stellan Skarsgard (Chernobyl)
    - Henry Winkler (Barry)

  • Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión: :


    - Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable)
    - Joey King (The act)
    - Helen Mirren (Catherine the great)
    - Merritt Wever (Unbelievable)
    - Michelle Williams (Fosse/verdon)

  • Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión:


    - Christopher Abbott (Catch 22)
    - Sacha Baron Cohen (The spy)
    - Russell Crowe (The loudest voice)
    - Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
    - Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Renée Zellweger, ganadora del premio a mejor actriz dramática en los Globos de Oro 2020

6 de Enero, 2020

Renée Zellweger, ganadora del premio a mejor actriz dramática en los Globos de Oro 2020

6 de Enero, 2020

Se alza con el galardón, el cuarto de su carrera, por su papel protagonista como Judy Garland en la película 'Judy' de Rupert Goold.

Joaquin Phoenix, ganador del premio a mejor actor principal en los Globos de Oro 2020

6 de Enero, 2020

Joaquin Phoenix, ganador del premio a mejor actor principal en los Globos de Oro 2020

6 de Enero, 2020

El intérprete se encumbró en su nominación por su papel en 'Joker' y subió al escenario con un discurso más que crítico

'1917', ganadora del premio a mejor película en los Globos de Oro 2020

6 de Enero, 2020

'1917', ganadora del premio a mejor película en los Globos de Oro 2020

6 de Enero, 2020

La cinta de Sam Mendes se alzó con el galardón a la mejor película dramática convirtiéndose en una de las protagonistas de la noche.

Globos de Oro: 'Chernobyl', 'Fleabag' y 'Succession', ganadoras en las categorías de televisión

6 de Enero, 2020

Globos de Oro: 'Chernobyl', 'Fleabag' y 'Succession', ganadoras en las categorías de televisión

6 de Enero, 2020

La ficción sobre el desastre de la central nuclear se alzó con el premio a la mejor miniserie y su actor Stellan Skarsgard se llevó Globo de Oro al mejor intérprete secundario 

