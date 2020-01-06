Los ganadores de la 77ª edición de los Globos de Oro, que se celebró esta madrugada en Los Ángeles (EEUU), han sido los siguientes:
CINE
-
Mejor película (drama):
- El irlandés
- 1917
- Joker
- Historia de un matrimonio
- Los dos papas
-
Mejor película (comedia o musical):
- Yo soy Dolemite
- Jojo Rabbit
- Puñales por la espalda
- Érase una vez en...Hollywood
- Rocketman
-
Mejor director:
- Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)
- Sam Mendes (1917)
- Todd Phillips (Joker)
- Martin Scorsese (El irlandés)
- Quentin Tarantino (Érase una vez en Hollywood)
-
Mejor actriz protagonista (drama):
- Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
- Scarlett Johansson (Historia de un matrimonio)
- Saoirse Ronan (Mujercitas)
- Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
- Renée Zellweger (Judy)
-
Mejor actor protagonista (drama):
- Christian Bale (Le Mans 66)
- Antonio Banderas (Dolor y gloria)
- Adam driver (Historia de un matrimonio)
- Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
- Jonathan Pryce (Los dos papas)
-
Mejor actriz protagonista (comedia o musical):
- Ana de Armas (Puñales por la espalda)
- Awkwafina (The farewell)
- Cate Blanchett (where'd you go, Bernadette)
- Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart)
- Emma Thompson (Late night)
-
Mejor actor protagonista (comedia o musical):
- Daniel Craig (Puñales por las espalda)
- Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo rabbit)
- Leonardo DiCaprio (Érase una vez en Hollywood)
- Taron Egerton (Rocketman)
- Eddie Murphy (Mi nombre es Dolemite)
-
Mejor actriz de reparto:
- Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
- Annette Bening (The Report)
- Laura Dern (Historia de un matrimonio)
- Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)
- Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
-
Mejor actor de reparto:
-Tom Hanks (A beautiful day in the neighborhood)
- Anthony Hopkins (Los dos papas)
- Al Pacino (El irlandés)
- Joe Pesci (El irlandés)
- Brad Pitt (Érase una vez en Hollywood)
-
Mejor guion:
- Noah Baumbach (Historia de un matrimonio)
- Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won (Parasite)
- Anthony McCarten (Los dos papas)
- Quentin Tarantino (Érase una vez en Hollywood)
- Steven Zaillian (El irlandés)
-
Mejor película de animación:
- Frozen 2
- Cómo entrenar a tu dragón: El mundo oculto
- El Rey León
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
-
Mejor película de lengua extranjera:
- Dolor y gloria (España)
- The Farewell (EEUU)
- Los Miserables (Francia)
- Parasite (Corea del Sur)
- Retrato de una mujer en llamas (Francia)
-
Mejor banda sonora original:
- Mujercitas
- Joker
- Historia de un matrimonio
- 1917
- Huérfanos de Brooklyn
-
Mejor canción original:
- Beautiful Ghost (Cats)
- I'm Gonna Love Me Again (Rocketman)
- Into the unknown (Frozen 2)
- Spirit (El Rey León)
- Stand Up (Harriet)
TELEVISIÓN
-
Mejor serie de televisión (drama):
- Big Little Lies
- The Crown
- Killing Eve
- The Morning Show
- Succession
-
Mejor serie de comedia o musical:
- Barry
- Fleabag
- El método Kominsky
- La maravillosa Sra. Maisel
- The Politician
-
Mejor miniserie o película para televisión:
- Chernobyl
- Catch 22
- Fosse/Verdon
- The Loudest Voice
- Unbelievable
-
Mejor actriz de serie dramática:
- Jennifer Aniston (The morning show)
- Olivia Colman (The crown)
- Jodie Comer (Killing eve)
- Nicole Kidman (Big little lies)
- Reese Witherspoon (The morning show)
-
Mejor actor de serie dramática:
- Brian Cox (Succession)
- Kit Harington (Juego de Tronos)
- Rami Malek (Mr. Robot)
- Tobias Menzies (The Crown)
- Billy Porter (Pose)
-
Mejor actriz de televisión (musical o comedia):
- Christina Applegate (Dead to me)
- Rachel Brosnahan (The marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Kirsten Dunst (On becoming a god in Central Florida)
- Natasha Lyonne (Russian doll)
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
-
Mejor actor de televisión (musical o comedia):
- Michael Douglas (El método Kominsky)
- Bill Hader (Barry)
- Ben Platt (The politician)
- Paul Rudd (Living with yourself)
- Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
-
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión:
- Patricia Arquette (The act)
- Helena Bonham Carter (The crown)
- Toni Collette (Unbelievable)
- Meryl streep (Big little lies)
- Emily Watson (Chernobyl)
-
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión:
- Alan Arkin (El método Kominsky)
- Kieran Culkin (Succession)
- Andrew Scott (Fleabag)
- Stellan Skarsgard (Chernobyl)
- Henry Winkler (Barry)
-
Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión: :
- Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable)
- Joey King (The act)
- Helen Mirren (Catherine the great)
- Merritt Wever (Unbelievable)
- Michelle Williams (Fosse/verdon)
-
Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión:
- Christopher Abbott (Catch 22)
- Sacha Baron Cohen (The spy)
- Russell Crowe (The loudest voice)
- Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
- Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)